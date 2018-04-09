Monday, April 9, 2018
British tourist brutally stabbed multiple times in Pattaya by 38 year old Thai girlfriend

Last night, during the early hours of Friday evening the 7th of April a currently unidentified British tourist was stabbed multiple times at a local Pattaya hotel by a 38 year old Thai woman, who said she was his girlfriend and has currently only been named as Ms. Waran.

Details are scarce at this time however the man is currently still alive albeit in critical condition at Pattaya Memorial Hospital with multiple severe stab wounds and fighting for his life.

