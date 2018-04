Two female Italian tourists were lucky to escape unharmed after a song thaew (baht bus) was shot at four or five times in an incident on Sukhumvit Road near the floating market in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sanook called the incident damaging for the image of Pattaya and said that the two Italians were left terrified after crouching in the back of the vehicle to avoid being shot.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Sanook