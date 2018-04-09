Monday, April 9, 2018
Home > Isan > Unfinished tunnel opens to ease traffic snarls

Unfinished tunnel opens to ease traffic snarls

A road in Khao Yai National Park
TN Isan 0

The Department of Highways will temporarily open an under-construction tunnel linking Thap Lan National Park and Khao Yai National Park beginning Tuesday to accommodate a mass of motorists before and during the Songkran festival.

According to the department, the tunnel will be temporarily made available from Tuesday to ease traffic congestion along Prachin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima (304) Highway, the main artery connecting the East and the Northeast, during the festive season, which starts on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Cambodian soldiers arrest Thai legislator

Breaking News

Former Boxer Burns His Ex-Girlfriend Alive in Udon Thani: Police

Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai

Tourists warned to keep away from a rogue elephants in Khao Yai

Leave a Reply