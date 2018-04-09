Unfinished tunnel opens to ease traffic snarls

The Department of Highways will temporarily open an under-construction tunnel linking Thap Lan National Park and Khao Yai National Park beginning Tuesday to accommodate a mass of motorists before and during the Songkran festival.

According to the department, the tunnel will be temporarily made available from Tuesday to ease traffic congestion along Prachin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima (304) Highway, the main artery connecting the East and the Northeast, during the festive season, which starts on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS