Nong Khai celebrates opening of Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge by HM the late King

NONG KHAI, 9 April 2018 (NNT) – Nong Khai province has organized a tribute to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej marking his opening of the first Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge on April 8 of 1994.

Governor of Nong Khai Ronachai Jitrvises chaired the ceremony honoring His Majesty the late King, who paid a royal visit to the province to officially open the first Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge on April 8, 1994. The ceremony was to express deepest appreciations towards His Majesty the late King’s grace and compassion for the people of Nong Khai.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand