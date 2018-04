Fourteen Myanmar migrant workers and a Thai van driver narrowly escaped death when their vehicle caught fire after a tyre burst and ran out of the road into a ditch on Monday morning (Apr 9).

The incident happened at 6.00am in Wang Chao district of Tak province as a chartered public van bearing Bangkok license plate “15-8690 กทม” was taking 14 Myanmar workers, 7 men and 7 women, from Bangkok back home via Mae Sot border.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS