Three female Myanmar migrant workers and a Thai driver were seriously injured in a van crash on Phetkasem highway in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan before dawn on Thursday (April 5).

The 12 workers chartered the commercial van from Pha-ngan island in Surat Thani back home in Myanmar to celebrate Songkran festival via Mae Sot district of Tak province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS