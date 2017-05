Four persons were injured, one seriously, in a car crash on Lat Prao road during the morning rush hour Monday.

The incident happened at 6.40 a.m. on the outbound lane of the busy road when a red car, believed coming in speed, rolled over 50 metres hitting roadside tree and breaking off a traffic sign post on Lat Prao Soi 97, before climbing the sidewalk and resting on the gatewall of a shophouse.

Thai PBS