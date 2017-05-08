Morchit land is expected to be developed into a commercial complex starting yearend

The Treasury Department is expected to propose to the Finance Ministry this week its plan to develop the 63-rai Crown Property land at Morchit bus terminal into a commercial complex and communication hub estimated to cost about 26 billion baht.

The department chief, Mr Chakkrit Parapanthakul, said that once the mega project, to be developed by Bangkok Terminal Company, received the blessing from finance permanent secretary Somchai Satjapong, it would be forwarded to the Office of Attorney-General to check legal compliance of the plan before it is to be submitted to the cabinet for final approval.

By Thai PBS Reporters