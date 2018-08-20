Algerian knifeman ‘shouting Allahu Akbar’ shot by police near Barcelona





An Algerian man has been shot dead today at the headquarters of the Mossos d’Esquadra in Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona. The individual, aged 29, has been neutralized after entering the police headquarters of Cornellà’s police station shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, and try to attack the officers, Catalan police said.

A man armed with knife has acceded this morning to Cornellà's police station with the aim to attack the Police officers. The aggressor has been shot down. The facts happened a few minutes before 6 a.m. — Mossos (@mossos) August 20, 2018

The Mossos d’Esquadra confirmed from their Twitter official account that “a man armed with a knife has acceded this morning to the police station of Cornellà with the objective of attacking the police officers. The attacker has been shot dead.” The incident occurred at approximately 6 am in the morning. “Unusual movement of ambulances and police vehicles has been observed shortly before 6 am”, witnesses told local media.

Unofficial police voices have abounded that the man, allegedly neutralized by the policemen with their service firearms, would have attacked the officers with a knife shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is great). Shortly after, La Vanguardia newspaper added that the individual was a man of Algerian nationality.

