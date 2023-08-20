Scottish man, 77, rescued after kayak sinks in Udon Thani stream

A 77-year-old Scottish man was rescued eight hours after his kayak sank in a stream and he was swept away by strong currents to a muddy islet in Muang district of Udon Thani late on Saturday night.

Two Foreigners Reported Missing After Renting a Kayak in Phuket

The man told the 191 police radio centre around 3pm on Saturday that he had been swept in an unknown direction after his kayak sank in Lam Huai Luang stream.

