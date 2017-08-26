Machete-Wielding Man Shot Dead in Brussels Terror Attack after Attacking Soldiers

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A knife-wielding man was shot dead on Friday after wounding a soldier in Brussels, in what authorities called a “terrorist attack”.

The man was shot by soldiers on a street in the city centre.

“We believe that it is a terrorist attack,” said a prosecutors’ office spokeswoman, who added the attacker “is dead.”

The incident comes after attacks claimed by the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) group in Spain last week killed 15 people and a knifeman’s stabbing spree in Finland left two dead and eight wounded, The Telegraph reported.

One of the two soldiers targeted was “slightly” wounded, according to federal prosecutors, who have opened a terror probe of that attack launched around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT).

The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, told reporters the incident was the work of a “lone individual”.

Soldiers have been deployed at railway stations and landmark buildings since the Paris terror attacks in 2015, when a link to Brussels was first established.

Freddie Martyn, 25, told the Telegraph: “Just picked up my brother from the train station. We saw two to three ambulances, three army dogs, 10 police officers and the same amount of soldiers.

Apparently a guy with a machete attacked one soldier and apparently it all went very quickly. They thought he had a bomb on him. They fired two shots directly at him and took him out.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency