Brussels attacker Moroccan, not known for terror

PanARMENIAN.Net – A federal magistrate in Belgium says that the suspect who was shot and killed by soldiers at the Brussels central station had Moroccan nationality and wasn’t known to authorities for terror activities, The Associated Press reports.

Eric Van der Sypt said Wednesday, June 21 that the man sought to explode a bomb on Monday but it failed to fully detonate. He said that “it was clear he wanted to cause much more damage than what happened. The bag exploded twice but it could have been a lot worse.”

Van der Sypt said the attack suspect’s bag at Brussels station contained gas canisters and nails. He said that the attacker then charged at soldiers while shouting “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.” The soldiers fatally shot the attacker.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel says that the shooting of a suspect at the Brussels Central train station “could have been potentially very dangerous.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network