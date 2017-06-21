Islamist Terror Triggers Fears of Far Right Adopting Jihadi Methods

Although right-wing extremism is a relatively marginal phenomenon, it nevertheless elicits substantial attention in the Western media. According to Norwegian researchers, right-wing extremists are taking cue from jihadists and adopting their methods.

Recently there was a vehicular attack in London, where a van rammed into a group of Muslims in the northern part of the city, injuring ten people. Norwegian researcher Jacob Ravndal from the Center for Extremism Research at the University of Oslo pointed out that car attacks have become a new method even for right-wing extremists, which he deemed “unsurprising.”

“Far-right extremists appear to be inspired by jihadi methods,” Jacob Ravndal told the Norwegian daily Aftenposten.

Previously, a spate of terrorist attacks (with cars being used as deadly weapons) has swept across Europe. Ravndal pointed out a largely unnoticed vehicular attack in Malmö, Sweden.

“Only a week ago, a neo-Nazi attempted to drive a car into an immigrant demonstration in Malmö, but failed when he collided with a tree. It is striking that a new vehicular attack targeting Muslims happened only shortly thereafter,” Ravndal said.

