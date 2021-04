BANGKOK, April 20 (TNA) – Four more people died of COVID-19 as the new wave of infections linked to entertainment places spread the disease to 71 provinces, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA reported that the death toll rose to 108 while the country recorded 1,443 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which raised the total cases to 45,185, 16,119 of whom were at hospitals.

