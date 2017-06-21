Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Phuket juveniles riot as ‘teen kingpins’ moved to prison

Central Prison in Ratchaburi
PHUKET: A special response team was called to quell a riot at the Phuket Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre in Phuket Town late yesterday afternoon (June 20) as more than a dozen youth inmates protested violently against four “leaders” being moved to Phuket Provincial Prison.

Officers at the centre, located on Sakdidet Rd, called for backup at about 4pm after they found they could not contain the youths, who were smashing windows and tearing apart the dormitory and other areas in the youth detention facility.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

