PATTANI: Two suspected insurgents were killed in a firefight with army rangers at a checkpoint in Sai Buri district in the early hours of Friday.

The clash occurred on a rural road in tambon Paseyawor around 12.40am and followed a bomb explosion earlier in the night near a police station in Mai Kaen district and attack on an army outpost in Yarang district.

Full story:

Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

