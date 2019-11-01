Insurgents detonate car-bomb at Pattani police station

Fri. Nov 1st, 2019

Police inspecting burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South

Police inspecting burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South. Photo: Policespokesmen / Facebook.


Southern insurgents detonated a car bomb, damaging eight vehicles in front of an old police station in Mai Kaen district of Thailand’s southern border province of Pattani Thursday night.

A security outpost in Yarang district also came under gunfire from a different group the same night. Police report that a pickup truck, belonging to Nam Dum Tambon administration organization, was stolen on Thursday and is believed to have been used in the car bomb attack. The insurgents had reportedly tied up a security guard before they stole the truck.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

