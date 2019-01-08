Ranger injured in Pattani bomb attack outside school

A ranger guarding a school in Pattani’s Yarang district was injured when insurgents detonated a homemade bomb on Tuesday morning.
Private First Class Sarawut Ahmamool, 28, from the 22nd Ranger Regiment was severely injured in the 8am explosion about 100 metres from the Thairath Witthaya 52 School in Ban Pong Sakho in Tambon Mohmawee.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
