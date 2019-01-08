PTT gas station in Ban Rusamilae

PTT gas station in Ban Rusamilae, Mueang Pattani District, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.

South

Ranger injured in Pattani bomb attack outside school

By TN / January 8, 2019

A ranger guarding a school in Pattani’s Yarang district was injured when insurgents detonated a homemade bomb on Tuesday morning.

Private First Class Sarawut Ahmamool, 28, from the 22nd Ranger Regiment was severely injured in the 8am explosion about 100 metres from the Thairath Witthaya 52 School in Ban Pong Sakho in Tambon Mohmawee.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

