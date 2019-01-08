Ukrainian Couple Lost in Krabi Jungle Rescued





KRABI, Jan 7 (TNA) – A Ukrainian couple has been rescued after being lost in a forest trail in Thailand’s Krabi province for eight hours.

The tourists started off their trekking at a viewpoint of Khao Ngon Nak Mountain, located inside Noppharatara-Phi Phi Island National Park around 5 pm on Sunday. After realizing of getting lost, they contacted their hotel staff by mobile phone.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

