Cliff in Krabi province, Southern Thailand

Cliff in Krabi province, Southern Thailand. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

Ukrainian Couple Lost in Krabi Jungle Rescued

By TN / January 8, 2019

KRABI, Jan 7 (TNA) – A Ukrainian couple has been rescued after being lost in a forest trail in Thailand’s Krabi province for eight hours.

The tourists started off their trekking at a viewpoint of Khao Ngon Nak Mountain, located inside Noppharatara-Phi Phi Island National Park around 5 pm on Sunday. After realizing of getting lost, they contacted their hotel staff by mobile phone.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

