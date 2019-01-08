Building partially collapses, two women hurt





District authorities have ordered a contractor to halt the demolition of a commercial building in Bangkok after it partially collapsed and injured two people.

Part of the building between Soi 51/1 and Soi 51/2 on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok came down on Monday afternoon. Two women, aged 54 and 23, were wounded by the debris.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

