Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Aerial view of Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok. Photo: song songroov.

Bangkok

Building partially collapses, two women hurt

By TN / January 8, 2019

District authorities have ordered a contractor to halt the demolition of a commercial building in Bangkok after it partially collapsed and injured two people.

Part of the building between Soi 51/1 and Soi 51/2 on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok came down on Monday afternoon. Two women, aged 54 and 23, were wounded by the debris.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

