Building partially collapses, two women hurt

District authorities have ordered a contractor to halt the demolition of a commercial building in Bangkok after it partially collapsed and injured two people.
Part of the building between Soi 51/1 and Soi 51/2 on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok came down on Monday afternoon. Two women, aged 54 and 23, were wounded by the debris.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
