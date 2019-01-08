Central Pattaya during daylight hours

General view of Central Pattaya in the daytime. Photo: FritzDaCat.

Pattaya

Russian Tourist falls through roof of Pattaya hotel lobby after drunken stunt

By TN / January 8, 2019

Pattaya – A 27 year old Russian National, Ms. N. T., plunged through the second story metal roof of the lobby of the Pattaya Garden Hotel and fell to the concrete floor at around 5 AM this morning, sustaining a concussion and serious head wounds.

Her husband and a second couple called ambulance services to the scene where a dazed, heavily intoxicated and confused Ms. T. was taken to the hospital.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

