Japan earthquake aftermath

Japan earthquake aftermath. Rescue teams searching for missing people in Natori devastated by the quake. Photo: Commons:RIA Novosti.

Asia

Powerful 6.4 Quake Hits off Southeast Japan

By TN / January 8, 2019

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

A 6.4-magnitude tremor hit off southeast of Japan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake was located 116 km south southeast of Kyushu Island at a depth of 39 km.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close