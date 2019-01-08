Powerful 6.4 Quake Hits off Southeast Japan





Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

A 6.4-magnitude tremor hit off southeast of Japan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake was located 116 km south southeast of Kyushu Island at a depth of 39 km.

Sputnik International

