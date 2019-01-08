Thai authorities will not deport Saudi teen who claims she is in danger





An 18-year-old Saudi girl who fled her family and barricaded herself inside a hotel at Suvarnabhumi airport to prevent being expelled by Thai authorities yesterday left the airport after talks with the United Nations refugee agency.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun has been at Bangkok’s international airport since Saturday, when she arrived from Kuwait, saying she feared her family would kill her if she is forced to return home. Her relatives have not commented on her accusations of abuse and Reuters was not able to reach them.

By Thai PBS World

