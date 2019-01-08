Russian woman found dead in Karon hotel room

PHUKET: Police are hoping that doctors will be able to shed some light on what caused the death of a Russian woman who was found dead on her hotel bed in Phuket early this morning (Jan 8).
Maj Niwech Sankaew of the Karon Police said he was called to the hotel, on Luang Por Chuan Rd in Karon, at about 4am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
-
American man killed in Phuket road accident, New Year road accident tally for island hits 4 dead, 24 injured
-
Phuket police ramp up vigilance after Songkhla bombings
-
No ‘Light Up Phuket’ to be held as part of annual Patong Tsunami Memorial event
-
Phuket Town: Grandmother, 87, dies in house fire