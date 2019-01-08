FamilyMart Store in Karon, Phuket

Phuket

Russian woman found dead in Karon hotel room

By TN / January 8, 2019

PHUKET: Police are hoping that doctors will be able to shed some light on what caused the death of a Russian woman who was found dead on her hotel bed in Phuket early this morning (Jan 8).

Maj Niwech Sankaew of the Karon Police said he was called to the hotel, on Luang Por Chuan Rd in Karon, at about 4am.

