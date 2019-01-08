Siam area in Pathum Wan

Siam area in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.

Bangkok

Two Hungarians killed and a Japanese seriously injured in fatal collision in central Bangkok

By TN / January 8, 2019

Two Hungarians were killed and a Japanese seriously injured in a road accident involving a passenger van and a big bike on Rajdamri Road in Pathumwan district of Bangkok late Monday night.

The van driver, 57-year-old Permsak Yainoi, who escaped injury reportedly told Lumpini police that he was driving his Japanese boss, 36-year-old Tatsiro Takaoka, back to his apartment in Soi Mahatlek 2, Rajdamri road, at about 10.30 pm on Monday night. As he was making a right turn into Soi Mahatlek 2 when a motorcycle suddenly rammed into the middle of the van, overturning the vehicle.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

