Thai election in Ban Khung Taphao

Thai election. Polling station in Ban Khung Taphao. Photo: Tevaprapas.

News

Thai Activists Protest as Election Faces Delay

By TN / January 6, 2019

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Dozens of Thai activists on Sunday protested against a possible delay of a national election set for next month, the first such gathering since the military government lifted a ban on political activity imposed after a 2014 coup.

The junta has promised and postponed the election several times since it came to power, with the latest date set for Feb 24.

However, the vote faces yet another postponement after Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam suggested on Friday that post-election events might clash with rituals related to King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation from May 4-6.

That prompted the first protest since the junta lifted a ban on political activities and a gathering of more than five people in December, Reuters reported.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close