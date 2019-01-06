Thai Activists Protest as Election Faces Delay





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Dozens of Thai activists on Sunday protested against a possible delay of a national election set for next month, the first such gathering since the military government lifted a ban on political activity imposed after a 2014 coup.

The junta has promised and postponed the election several times since it came to power, with the latest date set for Feb 24.

However, the vote faces yet another postponement after Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam suggested on Friday that post-election events might clash with rituals related to King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation from May 4-6.

That prompted the first protest since the junta lifted a ban on political activities and a gathering of more than five people in December, Reuters reported.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

