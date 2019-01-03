Uncertainties shroud election date





The possibility of the scheduled February 24 election being postponed by one month is looming after the government insists that it wants no disruptions for the coronation ceremony in May.

While the government is confirming nothing, it does admit that a review on the political schedules is being made.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



