Thai general election 2007

Thai general election 2007 in Khung Taphao subdistrict, Uttaradit. Photo: Tevaprapas.

News

Uncertainties shroud election date

By TN / January 3, 2019

The possibility of the scheduled February 24 election being postponed by one month is looming after the government insists that it wants no disruptions for the coronation ceremony in May.

While the government is confirming nothing, it does admit that a review on the political schedules is being made.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close