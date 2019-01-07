‘7 Dangerous Days’ Kill 463 on Thai Roads During Holidays





BANGKOK — Nakhon Ratchasima remained the province with the most fatalities during this year’s holiday season, while overall road deaths increased in comparison to 2018.

The Road Safety Directing Center said Thursday that 463 people died on the roads Dec. 27 through Thursday – infamously called the “Seven Dangerous Days.”

