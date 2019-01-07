Crashed Isuzu D-Max pickup

Crashed Isuzu D-Max pickup on the Phitsanulok-Phetchabun road. Photo: Love Krittaya.

News

‘7 Dangerous Days’ Kill 463 on Thai Roads During Holidays

By TN / January 3, 2019

BANGKOK — Nakhon Ratchasima remained the province with the most fatalities during this year’s holiday season, while overall road deaths increased in comparison to 2018.

The Road Safety Directing Center said Thursday that 463 people died on the roads Dec. 27 through Thursday – infamously called the “Seven Dangerous Days.”

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close