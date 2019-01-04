US Army Deserter charged with murdering wife flees to Thailand, possibly in Pattaya





INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old U.S. soldier based at Fort Carson is accused of flying to Indianapolis from Colorado to kill his estranged wife, then dumping her body in a trash bin and fleeing to Thailand.

Peter Lian was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of Khuang Par, whose body was discovered in a suitcase in an Indianapolis dumpster on Dec. 23.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



