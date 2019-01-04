Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya Walking Street. Photo by Roman Lashkin / flickr.

Pattaya

US Army Deserter charged with murdering wife flees to Thailand, possibly in Pattaya

By TN / January 4, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old U.S. soldier based at Fort Carson is accused of flying to Indianapolis from Colorado to kill his estranged wife, then dumping her body in a trash bin and fleeing to Thailand.

Peter Lian was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of Khuang Par, whose body was discovered in a suitcase in an Indianapolis dumpster on Dec. 23.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

