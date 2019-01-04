British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad

PHUKET: A British man died of head injuries last night (Jan 3) after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a power pole in Phuket’s renowned Muay Thai and MMA training street, Soi Ta-iad, in Chalong.
Lt Col Kanan Somrak from the Chalong Police was notified of the accident at 8:30pm.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket news
