British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad





PHUKET: A British man died of head injuries last night (Jan 3) after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a power pole in Phuket’s renowned Muay Thai and MMA training street, Soi Ta-iad, in Chalong.

Lt Col Kanan Somrak from the Chalong Police was notified of the accident at 8:30pm.

