Building on fire in Bangkok. Photo: Sam Sherratt / flickr.

Bangkok

13 students and 4 teachers saved by firemen from burning school building

By TN / January 4, 2019

Thirteen students and four teachers of the famous Dhepsirin high school in Bangkok were trapped in a burning building on the campus before being rescued safely by firemen.

The students, who are members of the school’s brass band, were lodged at the school for training to participate in the BSRU Thailand band competition to be held at the Thai-Japanese youth centre in Din Daeng during January 14-15.

