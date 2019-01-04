CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters

By TN / January 4, 2019

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has posted a list on its Facebook page of 25 people wanted for fraud to warn people against falling prey to the alleged offenders.

The Thai-language post and most-wanted poster includes photos, names, last-known addresses and offences of the alleged criminals based on arrest warrants.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

