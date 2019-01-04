CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters





The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has posted a list on its Facebook page of 25 people wanted for fraud to warn people against falling prey to the alleged offenders.

The Thai-language post and most-wanted poster includes photos, names, last-known addresses and offences of the alleged criminals based on arrest warrants.

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

