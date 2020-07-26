Government planning to spend 600m baht to buy doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by UK





Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said this weekend that the Thai government is planning to spend 600 million baht to buy doses of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University in the UK.

He said Thailand’s public health system is well prepared, and the important point is that Covid-19 is contagious and must be strictly controlled until vaccines developed.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



