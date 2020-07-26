July 26, 2020

Government planning to spend 600m baht to buy doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by UK

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said this weekend that the Thai government is planning to spend 600 million baht to buy doses of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University in the UK.

He said Thailand’s public health system is well prepared, and the important point is that Covid-19 is contagious and must be strictly controlled until vaccines developed.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

