Government planning to spend 600m baht to buy doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by UK

Government planning to spend 600m baht to buy doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by UK1 min read
Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said this weekend that the Thai government is planning to spend 600 million baht to buy doses of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University in the UK.
He said Thailand’s public health system is well prepared, and the important point is that Covid-19 is contagious and must be strictly controlled until vaccines developed.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News