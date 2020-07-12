Thailand to start human trials of anti-COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in October





Thailand will conduct the first human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in October this year, after trials on monkeys produced satisfactory results, with high level of immunity being detected in the animals, according to Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovations Minister Suwit Mesinsee in his Facebook post today (Sunday).

He said that the next step is to recruit volunteers, in August and September, for the human trials of the mRNA vaccine, which was jointly developed by the Vaccine Research Centre of the Faculty of Medical Science of Chulalongkorn University and the Office of National Research.

By Thai PBS World

