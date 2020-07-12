July 12, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Majority of Thais against opening country to foreigners: Poll

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Pikrepo. CC0.


A majority of people are still opposed to opening the country to foreigners who are not infected with Covid-19, reasoning that the global coronavirus situation is still very serious, according to a survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Majority of Thais against opening country to foreigners: Poll 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand to start human trials of anti-COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in October

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Foreigners take aim at dual pricing in Thailand

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Amazing Thailand Launches ‘Grand Sale 2020’ to Revitalize Tourism

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Majority of Thais against opening country to foreigners: Poll

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to start human trials of anti-COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in October

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Foreigners take aim at dual pricing in Thailand

1 day ago TN
1 min read

EU’s Borrell Expresses Regret Over Ankara’s Decision to Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close