Majority of Thais against opening country to foreigners: Poll

Majority of Thais against opening country to foreigners: Poll1 min read
A majority of people are still opposed to opening the country to foreigners who are not infected with Covid-19, reasoning that the global coronavirus situation is still very serious, according to a survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.
The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS