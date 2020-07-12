Majority of Thais against opening country to foreigners: Poll





A majority of people are still opposed to opening the country to foreigners who are not infected with Covid-19, reasoning that the global coronavirus situation is still very serious, according to a survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

