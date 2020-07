LAMPANG: A flash-flood warning was issued on Monday morning following heavy overnight rain in hilly regions of the province.

Chaithawat Siwaboworn, the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office chief, said residents in all districts living in hilly areas and along the path of waterways should watch out for rising water levels, which could precede flooding of their homes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Wongnorkaew

BANGKOK POST

