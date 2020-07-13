Deputy Health Minister to propose increasing island capacity during coronavirus





RAYONG (NNT) – The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Health is going to propose to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, an increase in the number of tourists visiting Khao Laem Ya – Mu Ko Samet National Park.

Sathit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health, noted that Koh Samet in Rayong, is a famous tourist attraction, where control of the COVID-19 outbreak has been well-maintained since its reopening. The ministry will propose that the department increase the maximum number of tourists the national park can receive daily which is now only 2700 persons; Khao Laem Ya and Mae Rampung beach receive only 1,300 each. The ministry has already determined that the attractions can safely handle more tourists especially domestic tourists, in order to boost the local economy and be ready for the government’s tourism aid that will open for registration on the 15th of July.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



