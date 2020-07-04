Over 1,700 foreign nationals expected to visit Thailand in August for medical services





More than 1,700 people of 17 nationalities have applied to come to Thailand for medical treatment under medical and wellness programs, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin on Friday.

Under the admission program, the visitors must:

– Have obtained a certificate of entry (COE) from Thai embassies or consular offices in their countries

– Be cleared of COVID-19 infection in their home countries and take a second test on arrival in Thailand

– Enter treatment at a designated private or state hospital, where they have a formal agreement for treatment

– Be quarantined at the designated hospital for 14 days, even if their treatment is completed sooner

– Be subjected to a further coronavirus test before departure

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



