Over 1,700 foreign nationals expected to visit Thailand in August for medical services
More than 1,700 people of 17 nationalities have applied to come to Thailand for medical treatment under medical and wellness programs, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin on Friday.
Under the admission program, the visitors must:
– Have obtained a certificate of entry (COE) from Thai embassies or consular offices in their countries
– Be cleared of COVID-19 infection in their home countries and take a second test on arrival in Thailand
– Enter treatment at a designated private or state hospital, where they have a formal agreement for treatment
– Be quarantined at the designated hospital for 14 days, even if their treatment is completed sooner
– Be subjected to a further coronavirus test before departure
By Thai PBS World