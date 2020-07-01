July 5, 2020

1.42 Tons of Crystal Meth and 6.3 Kilograms of Heroin Seized in South

Rueso District in Narathiwat

Rueso District in Narathiwat, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.


NARATHIWAT, July 4 (TNA) – National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda visited the southern border province after security authorities seized 1.42 tons of crystal meth or ‘ice’ in Sungai Kolok district and 6.3 kilograms of heroin in Waeng district.

Pol Gen Chakthip on Friday announced the narcotic suppression. In Sungai Kolok, Khamron Chanthamanee, 35, and Somchai Thiankhrua, 34, were arrested with the ‘ice’ worth 285 million baht. They said they would deliver the drug to a man known only as Natwae in the district.

