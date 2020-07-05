Buddhist Lent Exodus Causes Traffic Congestion





BANGKOK, July 4 (TNA) – Exodus to the North and the Northeast caused traffic congestion from early morning as people went on vacation during the extended holiday before the Buddhist Lent.

For the four-day holiday, the cabinet ordered the Highways Department to waive tolls on Highway 7 (Bangkok-Chon Buri) and Highway 9 (Bangkok’s eastern ring road) from 12.01am on July 3 to midnight of July 8 to facilitate traffic flows. The department would lose about 120 million baht of tolls while vacationers are stimulating the national economy.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



