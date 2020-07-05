Kanye West says he’s joining presidential race, wins backing from Elon Musk





American rapper Kanye West, who has in the past been eviscerated by the left over his vocal support for US President Donald Trump, has said he’s launching his own presidential bid.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” West wrote, breaking the news to nearly 30 million followers on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Although West did not elaborate further, leaving dumbfounded netizens wondering if he really means it or is just joking around, he has already secured some notable endorsements, including that of entrepreneur Elon Musk.

