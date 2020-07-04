Two day alcohol sales ban for Buddhist Lent holidays starts Sunday

Two day alcohol sales ban for Buddhist Lent holidays starts Sunday1 min read
The Department of Disease Control in Thailand confirmed in a post on social media this morning that there is a 48 hour ban on the sales of all alcohol this weekend and the official dates will be July 5th and 6th, 2020.
This means that at Midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning, selling alcohol will be illegal until Midnight Monday night/Tuesday morning. This follows substantial confusion and mixed messages on many websites and forums regarding the alcohol closure days due to calendar differences in Thailand and other countries. We waited to announce this at The Pattaya News as there were mixed messages from various officials and organizations as well until this morning.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News