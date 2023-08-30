New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to Visit Laos to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

TN August 30, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a meeting.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a meeting. Photo: เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin / Facebook.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to visit Laos to enhance relations between the two countries. The decision follows a friendly call from Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who congratulated Srettha on becoming Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

Phuket’s night-life venues ask new PM Srettha to let them to stay open until 4am

Siphandone praised Srettha’s economic expertise, seeing benefits for both nations, while Srettha reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the bond between the two neighbors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai

The days of military coups in Thailand are gone: Sutin

TN August 29, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference.

Thaksin Shinawatra Stressed, Fatigued, Says His Daughter

TN August 29, 2023 0
Social media words

Social media uproar over claimed registration of ‘Pang Cha’ trademark

TN August 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a meeting.

New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to Visit Laos to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

TN August 30, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport terminal

Australian Man Dies After Fall From Phuket Airport Car Park

TN August 30, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket.

Mystery on Phuket Beach as Strange Debris Washes Ashore

TN August 30, 2023 0
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

South Korean Man Found Hanged in Pattaya Condo

TN August 30, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Finnish man found dead in Pattaya house

TN August 30, 2023 0