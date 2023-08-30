New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to Visit Laos to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to visit Laos to enhance relations between the two countries. The decision follows a friendly call from Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who congratulated Srettha on becoming Thailand’s 30th prime minister.
Siphandone praised Srettha’s economic expertise, seeing benefits for both nations, while Srettha reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the bond between the two neighbors.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand