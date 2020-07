PHUKET: Police are searching for the driver of a white saloon car that fled the scene after knocking down a monk on Chaofa East Rd in Chalong this morning (July 4). The monk sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police was called to the accident scene – on Chaofa East Rd near Land and Houses estate – at around 5:30am.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

