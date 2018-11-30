Suphan Buri woman killed in hit and run

A Suphan Buri woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Friday, evidently run over by a heavy truck.
Doem Bang Nang Buat police found the dismembered body of Ngern Namphet, 50, on Chai Nat-Suphan Buri Road in Moo 2, Tambon Khao Phra.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
