Isuzu coupled trailer In Thailand
Suphan Buri woman killed in hit and run

By TN / November 30, 2018

A Suphan Buri woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Friday, evidently run over by a heavy truck.

Doem Bang Nang Buat police found the dismembered body of Ngern Namphet, 50, on Chai Nat-Suphan Buri Road in Moo 2, Tambon Khao Phra.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

