Two women tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong

PHUKET: Two women tourists were killed when the motorbike they were riding on struck a car that made a U-turn on Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, last night (Nov 29).
Lt Col Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident, near the Land & Houses Park Phuket entrance (see map below), at 11:30pm.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
