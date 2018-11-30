Two women tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong





PHUKET: Two women tourists were killed when the motorbike they were riding on struck a car that made a U-turn on Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, last night (Nov 29).

Lt Col Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident, near the Land & Houses Park Phuket entrance (see map below), at 11:30pm.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

