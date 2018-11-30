Black-tip reef sharks sighted near Phi-Phi island beaches





A school of black-tip reef sharks has been sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of Phi-Phi islands, off the southern province of Krabi, causing excitement among conservationists,

Even Dr Thorn Thamrongnavasawat, a well-known marine scientist attached to the fishery faculty of Kasetsart University, admitted he was astonished by the sighting of the sharks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

