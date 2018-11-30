Long-tail boats on a beach
South

Black-tip reef sharks sighted near Phi-Phi island beaches

By TN / November 30, 2018

A school of black-tip reef sharks has been sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of Phi-Phi islands, off the southern province of Krabi, causing excitement among conservationists,

Even Dr Thorn Thamrongnavasawat, a well-known marine scientist attached to the fishery faculty of Kasetsart University, admitted he was astonished by the sighting of the sharks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close