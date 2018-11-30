Thai police car in Phitsanulok
Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Police Arrest Romance Scam Gang

By TN / November 30, 2018

CHIANG MAI, Nov 29 (TNA) – A Romance scammer gang allegedly led by a Senegalese man has been nabbed for deceiving Thai women in Chiang Mai city into transferring money worth at least Bt50 million.

Four women in Chiang Mai have filed police complaints of falling victim to the gang who used social media accounts with false identities of wealthy western men to develop romantic relationships.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close