Chiang Mai Police Arrest Romance Scam Gang





CHIANG MAI, Nov 29 (TNA) – A Romance scammer gang allegedly led by a Senegalese man has been nabbed for deceiving Thai women in Chiang Mai city into transferring money worth at least Bt50 million.

Four women in Chiang Mai have filed police complaints of falling victim to the gang who used social media accounts with false identities of wealthy western men to develop romantic relationships.

TNA

