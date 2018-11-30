Terminal 21 mall in Bangkok
Bangkok

Guards vs. Taxi Driver in Terminal 21 Battle Royale

By TN / November 30, 2018

BANGKOK — A mass melee involving a taxi driver and security guards at a downtown shopping mall this week ended up at the police station Friday after footage of it hit the internets.

Driver Khettikun Rattana and Montri Sitabian, a guard at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, were charged with fighting in public this morning for a fight which broke out two days ago over a jilted passenger. Each man was fined 500 baht.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

