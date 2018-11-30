Guards vs. Taxi Driver in Terminal 21 Battle Royale





BANGKOK — A mass melee involving a taxi driver and security guards at a downtown shopping mall this week ended up at the police station Friday after footage of it hit the internets.

Driver Khettikun Rattana and Montri Sitabian, a guard at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, were charged with fighting in public this morning for a fight which broke out two days ago over a jilted passenger. Each man was fined 500 baht.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



