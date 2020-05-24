Sun. May 24th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Filipino Detained for Reportedly Offering $8 Mln ‘to Anybody Who Kills Duterte’

1 min read
14 mins ago TN
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaking in Davao City

President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaking in Davao City on September 30, 2016. Photo: TOTO LOZANO/PPD.


Philippine police have detained a man for issuing an online death threat to President Rodrigo Duterte in what has become the latest in a series of such arrests over the past several weeks.

Shortly before the detention on Tuesday, the man, who was not identified, reportedly wrote on his Facebook page, “200 million [Philippine] pesos (8.7 million dollars) to anybody who kills Duterte; bring me his head here in my barangay [village]”.

The arrest was preceded by the police in the southern province of Cebu last week detaining 26-year-old Maria Ceron for ostensibly pledging 75 million pesos (1.4 million dollars) to anyone who would do a hit job on the Philippine president.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura dies aged 22

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wuhan Lab Had Three Live Bat Coronaviruses: Chinese State Media

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Turkey voices sorrow over Pakistan deadly plane crash

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura dies aged 22

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Filipino Detained for Reportedly Offering $8 Mln ‘to Anybody Who Kills Duterte’

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wuhan Lab Had Three Live Bat Coronaviruses: Chinese State Media

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand considers shortening curfew hours to midnight until 4am

19 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close