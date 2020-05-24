Filipino Detained for Reportedly Offering $8 Mln ‘to Anybody Who Kills Duterte’





Philippine police have detained a man for issuing an online death threat to President Rodrigo Duterte in what has become the latest in a series of such arrests over the past several weeks.

Shortly before the detention on Tuesday, the man, who was not identified, reportedly wrote on his Facebook page, “200 million [Philippine] pesos (8.7 million dollars) to anybody who kills Duterte; bring me his head here in my barangay [village]”.

The arrest was preceded by the police in the southern province of Cebu last week detaining 26-year-old Maria Ceron for ostensibly pledging 75 million pesos (1.4 million dollars) to anyone who would do a hit job on the Philippine president.

